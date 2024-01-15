TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topekans are honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by using this day to give back to their community.

Groups from across Topeka volunteered at Harvesters for their day of service in honor of MLK Day. Students from Highland Park High School gave some time this afternoon to sort and package produce.

Highland Park Boys Head Basketball Coach Michael Williams has been bringing his team and other students to serve at Harvesters for five years.

“As much as our kids are learning their sciences, their math’s and their readings, I think it’s also important that we being to teach them certain life skills that will impact them as they go forward in life,” Williams said. “So, community service, a knowledge and understanding of your community is something that we really, really believe is important for young people to grasp.”

“I’ve come here three times to help,” Amari Taylor, a Highland Park High School senior, said. “A lot of us has been here before, so it’s just things that we just always want to do with each other.”

Williams says he believes its his job to teach the next generation the value of service, and is ready to bring students next year.