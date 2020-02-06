Highlights from the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – In the words of the Beastie Boys and Travis Kelce, you gotta fight for your right to party. And party they did.

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions for the second time in franchise history.

Hundreds of thousands of fans showed up to celebrate with the team at the victory parade.

Members of the team and Chiefs organization began arriving around 11:00 a.m. on double-decker buses, but they didn’t stay on them for long. Some players took to the streets to greet the fans, stopping to sign autographs.

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce may have had the most fun though.

This speech by Travis Kelce is everything you thought it would be and more: pic.twitter.com/xYwmnygXuF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 5, 2020

Of coors Chiefs Kingdom showed out! The party never ends. pic.twitter.com/MrsHAldn51 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 6, 2020

Drinks were flowing and Mahomes even tossed around a football with a few fans. The most impressive moment, however, might have been when the quarterback caught a beer with one hand and proceeded to chug it.

Along with some of the players, head coach Andy Reid hopped off the bus to bring fans an up-close look of the Lombardi trophy, showing Chiefs Kingdom what they waited for all season long.