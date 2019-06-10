High Water Advisory lifted as Tuttle Creek Lake releases lower

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - The High Water Advisory issued for parts of Manhattan downstream of Tuttle Creek Lake along the Big Blue and Kansas rivers has been lifted Monday afternoon.

With the reduction of the amount of water released from Tuttle Creek Dam, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers anticipates that the lake level will continue to fall, reducing the risk of flooding downstream.

The release rate is currently at 12,000 cubic feet per second and could be reduced to as little as 3,000 cubic feet per second by the end of the week.

According to Pat Collins, Emergency Manager for Riley County, the lifting of the advisory does not necessarily mean the area is in the clear.

"We're not out of the woods yet," Collins said. "Any large amount of rain can impact the Tuttle Creek Lake level. We encourage people to stay alert and aware."

The risk of flooding in downtown Manhattan has also decreased, but Riley County officials warn of the potential for flash flooding with any large amount of rainfall.

They say the potential for flooding of the Big Blue River, Kansas River, Downtown Manhattan, and Wildcat Creek still exits.

Officials in Riley County, Pottawatomie County, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will continue to monitor the situation closely.