MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Highway 13 will be closed for “up to three hours” while emergency crews respond to a Thursday afternoon crash between a car and motorcycle, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

K-13 closed at mm 2-13, K-13/K-16 jct. to Dyer Rd., near Manhattan for car/motorcyle crash. Road is expected to be closed up to 3 hours. @cityofmhk @RileyCountyPD pic.twitter.com/Iwc04yasDk — NE Kansas KDOT (@NEKansasKDOT) April 30, 2020

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers ask that people avoid the area at this time. The KHP originally reported the accident as an injury crash between a semi-truck and a motorcycle.