MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Highway 13 is now back open after an overnight closure.

The roadway was closed at the dam northeast of the intersection of Tuttle Cove and Highway 13 just after 1 a.m. on Saturday.

It was closed to both east and westbound traffic between Tuttle Cove and Dyer Roa.

Riley County road officials reopened it for traffic just before 3 a.m. Saturday.