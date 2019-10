WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – Both westbound and eastbound lanes of Highway 24 were closed at Columbian Rd. due to a crash on Wednesday.

KSNT News is told this is a major accident that includes Lifestar landing in the area.

The highway was closed for less than an hour and was reopened at 2:20 p.m.

KSNT News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as information becomes available.