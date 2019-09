GRANTVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – A two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon has shut down lanes on Highway 24 and sent two people to the hospital.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. in front of Grantville’s Presto gas station.

A female driver and a passenger in the second car were taken to the hospital, according to Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers at the scene. They are working to determine the cause of the crash.

Crash on highway 24. Lanes closed in both directions. Use caution Posted by Dan Garrett KSNT on Monday, September 30, 2019

The crash scene has been cleared and the highway has been reopened.