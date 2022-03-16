POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – It is construction season and if you travel Highway 24 in Pottawatomie County, you can expect a six-week delay.

Starting March 21, the left lanes, both eastbound and westbound, of Highway 24 in Pottawatomie County will be closed from Scottie Lane to Green Valley Parkway. The lanes are being closed to install a storm sewer in the median and build left-turn lanes for eastbound Highway 24 at Green Valley Road.

According to the county, the construction work is scheduled to take six weeks.