Road work on U.S. Highway 24 may impede some motorists this week. (Courtesy Photo/ Kansas Dept. of Transportation)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Lane closures are expected on U.S. Highway 24 in Topeka when a milling and overlay project starts later this week.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, construction on U.S. Hwy 24 between Northwest Rochester Road and Northwest Tyler Street will begin on Aug. 25. Drivers can expect intermittent lane closures. Traffic signals at the intersection will continue to operate normally. Flaggers will also be present.

The work will take place all day, Monday through Friday, and Saturdays as needed. There will be a speed reduction and 11-foot width restriction through the work zone. Motorists may experience delays up to 15 minutes.

To stay on top of current highway projects across Kansas, call 511 or click here.