JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – State transportation officials say a $2.4 million highway resurfacing project is nearing its start date in Jefferson County.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) said in a press release that the project will begin on Aug. 30 on K-16 Highway. A total of 16 miles of K-16 will be impacted by this project which runs from the Jackson County line to the southern K-4 junction and from the northern K-4 junction to U.S. 59 Highway. The City of Valley Falls will also be impacted by this project.

(Photo Courtesy/KDOT)

Work will start at the western limits of the City of Valley Falls and move west to the county line, according to KDOT. Upon completion, work will shift to the north of K-4 junction and move east to U.S. 59 with most of the work being completed in smaller sections to decrease the impact to motorists.

Traffic will be down to one lane in the active work zone and directed by a pilot car and flaggers, according to KDOT. Motorists should plan for delays of up to 15 minutes. Work will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the expected completion date being in early October. The project will be conducted by Dustrol Inc., of Towanda.