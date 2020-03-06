Highway patrol identifies suspect involved in trooper shooting

Topeka, Kan. (KSNT) — A 40-year-old Missouri man is in Shawnee County jail after a trooper shot him during a chase, the Kansas Highway Patrol said Friday morning.

Robert Knapp, 40, of Springfield, Mo., is accused of multiple charges in connection with the chase, which occurred on the I-470 section of the Kansas Turnpike in South Topeka. KSNT News was first to report the incident caused part of the turnpike to be shut down for hours Thursday night.

The highway patrol said Knapp refused to stop as a trooper tried to pull him over for driving with a stolen tag. During the chase, the highway patrol said Knapp rammed the car he was driving into a highway patrol car.

A trooper fired multiple shots and Knapp was grazed by a bullet.

Knapp was treated for minor injuries and booked into jail.

The highway patrol trooper also had minor injuries.