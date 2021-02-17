Kansas Highway Patrol identifies woman killed in local I-470 crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol identified a woman killed Tuesday morning in an I-470 crash in Shawnee County.

Evelyn A. Webster, 75, of Carbondale, died in the crash. The KHP said she was driving a Toyota Camry westbound around 8:10 a.m. near the Gage exit on I-470 when her car slid through the median. Now going westbound in the eastbound lanes, the Camry struck a Ford truck in the center of the highway.

The KHP is investigating what led to the crash at this time. This is a developing story.