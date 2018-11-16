Highway Patrol wants witnesses in chase

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A man driving a work truck nearly struck a Wabaunsee County Deputy's car head-on during a late Friday morning chase. Now, the Kansas Highway Patrol is asking for anyone who witnessed the truck going eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near the Maple Hill exit, to contact the patrol.

The chase started shortly after 11 a.m. when deputies began to chase a stolen truck from Colorado. The suspect drove through the median and into oncoming traffic. Due to concern for the public’s safety, troopers discontinued the pursuit.

The suspect continued to travel eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-70 and traveled head-on toward a Wabaunsee County deputy who was driving with his emergency lights activated. The deputy took evasive maneuvers to avoid a head-on collision with the work truck.

The suspect exited I-70 onto Carlson Road, and pulled into a driveway in the 300 block of NW Carlson Road. He fled from the vehicle and was located hiding near a house. The patrol said charges are pending, and the suspect driver will be booked into the Wabaunsee County Jail.

The KHP wants anyone who saw this event or was threatened by the wrong-way truck to contact KHP Technical Trooper Kody Olson at 785-296-3102.