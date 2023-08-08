OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – State transportation officials say an upcoming highway project could slow traffic in Osage County this month.

Kate Craft with the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) said in a press release that a mill and overlay project is planned for K-31 highway starting Tuesday, Aug. 15. The project will cover six miles of K-31 from the Osage/Wabaunsee County line to Dacotah Street in Burlingame.

Craft said the road will be reduced to one lane while work is taking place with traffic being directed by a pilot car and flaggers. Delays of up to 15 minutes should be expected.

Craft said work will take place during daylight hours Monday through Friday and Saturdays as needed. The project should be completed by late September. Killough Construction Inc. will be the contractor for the $1.5 million project.

To keep up with breaking news and urgent traffic alerts, click here to download our mobile app.