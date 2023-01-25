TOPEKA (KSNT) – Core drilling work is set to cause several lane closures near the capital city on U.S. 75 Highway and K-4 Highway later this week.

Kate Craft, a spokeswoman for the Kansas Department of Transportation, reports that maintenance crews will be reducing lanes at two spots on U.S. 75 Hwy and one location on K-4 Hwy around Topeka on Thursday, Jan. 26. This is due to core drilling work that will take place if weather permits.

The right lane of northbound U.S. 75 Hwy will be closed between the Southwest 57th St. on ramp and I-335 from 9 a.m. to noon. The work area will be marked off by arrow boards, signage and traffic cones. Motorists should be prepared for slow-moving traffic in the area.

The right lane of northbound U.S. 75 Hwy will be closed between the U.S. 24 Hwy on ramp and Northwest 35th St. from 9 a.m. to noon. The area will be marked off with arrow boards, signage and traffic cones. Slow-moving traffic should be expected.

K-4/Oakland Expressway will be down to one lane between the U.S. 40 Hwy/Southeast 6th St. on ramp and Seward Ave. from noon to 3 p.m. Flaggers will be on-site to direct northbound and southbound traffic through the work zone which will be marked with signs and cones. Drivers should expect delays of up to 10 minutes.

According to RGC Construction, core drilling is the process of removing a cylinder of material using a hollow clyindrical drill. Core drilling is often used in construction industries, mining industries, geotechnical engineering and research.

To keep up with road work in your area, go to kandrive.org.