Update: As of 3:43 p.m., police say the area is open again. One individual was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Police say a local intersection is closed as emergency responders work a crash.

The Riley County Police Department said via social media that northbound Highway 13 at the intersection of Tuttle Creek Boulevard is shut down. At least two motorcycles are involved in the crash. Police say you should plan to take an alternate route as first responders clear the scene.

