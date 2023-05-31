Update: No detours are posted at this time so drivers will need to find alternate routes or prepare for slow or stopped traffic, according to KDOT Public Affairs Manager Kate Craft. Traffic control and flaggers will be in place until the water recedes. Updates will be posted on www.kandrive.org.

SCRANTON (KSNT) – Following the torrential downpour in Osage County Wednesday morning, Highway 56 about two miles east of Scranton is reduced to one lane.

According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), deputies are on the scene where the highway is washed out between Highway 75 and Scranton. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is currently monitoring the situation, according to the OCSO.

KDOT has not provided any detour information to the OCSO as of yet.

KSNT 27 News contacted KDOT for more information regarding traffic delays, detours, scope and current response.

Additional information will be shared as it becomes available.