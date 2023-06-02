POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – State transportation officials will be shutting down lanes of traffic on U.S. Highway 24 in Pottawatomie County for maintenance work in the coming days.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) said on social media that four miles on Hwy 24 will be impacted by a mill and overlay project set to start in the evening hours of Monday, June 5. The area under construction will run from K-177/Ft. Riley Boulevard in Manhattan to just east of Excel Road.

KDOT will be alternating lane closures while work takes place and pavement marking is completed for both directions on the highway. The work zone will have a 10-foot width restriction and the speed limit will be brought down to 40 mph.

KDOT said work will take place at night from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday. All lanes of Highway 24 will be open during the daytime hours. Separate work being completed by the City of Manhattan on Highway 24 near Levee Drive will result in lane closures that are expected to remain in place for the duration of the project.

In total, KDOT said the project will cost $2.6 million to complete. The Shilling Construction Co. of Manhattan will be undertaking the work which is expected to be finished by late July.

