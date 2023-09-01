JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – State transportation officials say a stretch of highway in Jefferson County will be partly closed due to upcoming mill and overlay work.

Kate Craft with the Kansas Department of Transportation said in a press release that work is set to start on K-237 Highway on Wednesday, Sept. 6. The project covers four miles of the highway from U.S. 24 Highway to the end of the route at Perry State Park.

(Photo Courtesy/KDOT)

Craft said the road will be taken down to one lane while work is taking place with traffic being directed by a pilot car and flaggers. There will also be a 10-foot width restriction in place. Motorists taking K-237 should plan for delays of up to 15 minutes.

Craft said the work will happen during daylight hours Monday through Friday and Saturdays as needed. The project is expected to be finished by late November, 2023. Bettis Asphalt & Construction of Topeka is the contractor for this $1 million project.