POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – State transportation officials say a project is set to start on K-16 highway, potentially slowing down traffic over the next several weeks.

Kate Craft with the Kansas Department of Transportation said in a press release that mill and overlay projects will start on Sept. 1 covering 18 miles of K-16 Highway in Pottawatomie and Jackson Counties. The work will take place on K-16 from U.S. 75 Highway in Holton to the K-63 junction. It will also cover three miles of K-79 Highway from the K-16 junction to Circleville.

(Photo Courtesy/KDOT)

Craft said work will start at U.S. 75 and move west to K-79 where crews will then shift north towards Circleville. Upon completion, work crews will return to K-16 and move west to K-63. The mill and overlay projects will be conducted in small sections to minimize the impact to motorists.

Craft said highway work will happen during daylight hours Monday through Friday. The mill and overlay projects are expected to be finished by October, 2023. The overall project has a price tag of $3.5 million and will be completed by Bettis Asphalt & Construction of Topeka.