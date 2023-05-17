TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreations is hosting a historical nature hiking series this summer.

Recreational Leader Devin Cooper of Shawnee North Community Center will be leading a series of hikes that will feature historical sights, animal and plant life. The nature hike series will be open to the public, with 13 unique sessions that take place all over Shawnee County.

Pre-registration for the series can be found here, and each walk will have a $3 fee. All hiking sessions are from 6:30-8 p.m. unless otherwise stated.

Nature Hike Sessions

May 19 – Spring Exploration at Shawnee North Nature Trail

May 22 – Dairy exploration at Dornwood Park

June 3 – National Hiking Day Two events will occur at 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

June 8 – Tornado Talk at Skyline Park Event is free and will begin at 7 p.m.

June 12 – Life in Westlake, Gage Park

June 16 – Discovering Indian Creek at Shawnee North Community Park

July 14 – Over the Hill Shawnee North Park Adults only

July 17 – Butterfly Walk at Ted Ensley Gardens at Lake Shawnee

July 20 – Photo Walk at Ward-Meade Botanical Garden

July 21 – Wellness Walk at Shawnee North Community Park

Aug. 14 – History along Soldier Creek at Garfield Park

Aug. 18 – Conservation or Preservation, Shawnee North Community Park

For more information, you can reach out to Mike McLaughlin with Shawnee County Parks and Rec at 785-251-6880 or by clicking here.