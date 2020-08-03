Hillcrest Community Center getting much needed upgrades

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local community center is getting a makeover thanks to some community partners.

On Monday, the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Department got approval from County Commissioners to replace the gym floor at the Hillcrest Community Center on SE 21st street.

The nearly $40,000 project will be paid for with donations from K-State, Stormont Vail, Kansas Health Foundation, and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The upgrade to the floor will be in addition to some other improvements they’re making to the building, which John Boyd with Parks and Rec told commissioners are long overdue.