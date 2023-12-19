TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hill’s Pet Nutrition is taking part in the 2024 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

The float is titled ‘Feed the Love’ and can be seen in the first third of the parade. It features large animal decorations, shelter pets and representatives from Hill’s, National Geographic’s Critter Fixers, Pasadena Humans Society and veterinary medicine students from Tuskegee University.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition says this is a great effort to shine light on the connection between pet animals and the community.

“The theme of ‘Feed the Love’ is really about highlighting the special relationship that we share with pets, and also focusing on a couple of groups of people who do so much to strengthen that relationship in Feed the Love,” Hill’s Food Shelter & Love Program Lead Joann Fuller said. “And, that includes people in animal welfare as well as people within the veterinary profession.”

The Rose Bowl parade begins at 10 a.m., and can be seen on ESPN.

