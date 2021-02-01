Historic Curtis House for sale, owners hoping to keep house and collection intact

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The historic Charles Curtis House is up for sale in Topeka. The house located at 1101 SW Topeka Boulevard was once the home of Charles Curtis, the first Native American, and the first Kansan to serve as Vice President of the United States.

The home was built in 1878. Curtis was the third owner. It’s more than 4,400 square feet and has three bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms.

It is on the National Register of Historic Places. It is currently set up as a museum honoring the life and career of Curtis. Real Estate Agent Joy Mestagh said the owners are hoping to sell the home to someone that will keep up that tradition.

“Whether that’s a group or an endowment group, a historical society,” Mestagh said. “We know that that’s going to take a lot of time for us to sell to the right person.”

Patty Dannenberg is one of the current owners of the Curtis House. Her parents bought the home in 1993. She said they spent decades restoring the home, collecting memorabilia, and teaching people about its history.

“This was their retirement project and they really enjoyed it,” Dannenberg said. “They especially enjoyed all of the people they met who came to tour from all over the United States.”

The home is being sold as a commercial property. It currently has an asking price of $750,000.