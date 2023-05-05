TOPEKA (KSNT) – An old apartment complex sitting near the heart of the Capital City is up for grabs.

KSNT 27 News spoke to Kylie Edington with Prestige Real Estate about the property for sale near the intersection of Topeka Boulevard and Sixth Street. While the sellers are advertising the building as historic, there is some debate as to when it was built.

“The county is showing 1940, but in my research and speaking with the Topeka Public Library, they are saying 1920s,” Edington said.

The owners largely gutted brick building on the interior, exposing the wooden bones of the structure and leaving options open for potential buyers looking to invest in the property. The interior splits into three sections: a ground-level floor, a basement and an upper floor connected to each other by two staircases in the front and back of the building. Edington said the building was previously used for studio apartments.

“As far as we know, it has always been used for apartment living with tenants paying rent with their utilities covered in their rent,” Edington said.

Edington said a fire in 2016 prompted work on the interior which eventually stalled. Since then, the owners put a new roof in place in 2017. In 2019, surveyors evaluated the foundation.

The building sits in a revitalization zone, according to its listing on Zillow. As of this publication, the property at 506 SW Sixth Ave is listed for sale at $125,000. You can check out the listing online by clicking here.

“There is definitely lots of interest,” Edington said.