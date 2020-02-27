Historic Emporia bank to reopen as lofts, commercial space this summer

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – A historic Emporia bank is reopening as lofts and commercial space this summer. The old Citizens National Bank located at 527 Commercial Street is expected to reopen as the Citizens National Plaza and Lofts in July.

The remodeled building will have 20 loft apartments in the upper floors and commercial space in the old bank areas in the lower floors. Developer Cory Haag said they’ve already had a lot of interest in the project.

“There is a lot of excitement when you can take an older building like this and rehabilitate it and keep the history within the building,” Haag said. “A lot of people would like to live within that environment.”

Construction crews this week are working on wiring the building and installing things like H-VAC, plumbing and security systems. This is expected to take the next four to five weeks.

Haag said they plan to give the first tour to potential renters next week. They have not started pre-leasing the Citizens National Plaza and Lofts, but Haag said they have a wait list of twenty people.

A second project, the Preston Plaza and Lofts, is being built directly behind the old bank building. That building is being pre-leased now and is expected to be finished in May. Click here to find listings.