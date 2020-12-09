Historic Emporia Gazette building goes up for sale

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – History went up for sale Wednesday when the building that houses the Emporia Gazette went up for sale.

Located at 517 Merchant Street in Emporia, the two-story building was built in 1900 to house the newspaper owned by William Allen White.

White’s great-grandson Chris Walker and his wife, Ashley, still own and operate the Gazette out of the building.

“We need a smaller footprint,” Chris Walker told KSNT. “It’s a lot of building.”

The Emporia Gazette

Walker told KSNT he is not selling the newspaper.

“There’s a downtown revitalization, we’d like to see someone using it, enjoying it,” Chris said about the building,” Walker said.

Walker said plans for relocation are still preliminary, but he would like to devote his resources to the future of the newspaper. Without the need for paper storage and a printing press, the building is more than what today’s newspapers need.

The Gazette was home to William Allen White who wrote “What’s the Matter with Kansas” in 1896 which propelled the journalist and Kansas into the national spotlight.

From his desk inside the Emporia Gazette, White wrote “To an Anxious Friend” in 1923. That editorial won him the Pulitzer Prize.

According to the Poynter Institute, 1,800 newspapers have closed since 2004.