Historic ledger donated to Kansas Historical Society

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (KSNT) – A ledger dating back to 1858 will be part of a new exhibit in Council Grove.

The 1858 ledger will be on display when new exhibits open at Kaw Mission and Last Chance Store Museums on the Santa Fe Trail State Historic Site.

Reinterpretation of the site is currently underway as part of the 200th anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail.

Digital images of the ledger can be seen online via Kansas Memory, the Kansas Historical Society’s digital archives.

The ledger is at kansasmemory.org/item/457891. Find more about plans for the upcoming exhibits at kshs.org/p/kaw-mission/19566; or contact 620-767-5410; kshs.kawmission@ks.gov.

(Courtesy: Kansas Historical Society)

During the heyday of the Santa Fe Trail, Council Grove provided a variety of services to traders. One of the largest trading posts was operated by Malcom Conn. Katie Gardner, Conn’s great-great-granddaughter, is generously donating Conn’s 1858 ledger to the Kansas Historical Society.

