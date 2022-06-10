TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local artist is restoring an iconic historic piece in Topeka that has a special connection African-Americans.

According to Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, artist DeAna Morrison has been contracted to restore a buffalo sculpture which currently resides in Cushinberry Park near the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic site. The sculpture was once the mascot of the Kansas Technical Institute which served African-Americans from Kansas and around the country from 1895-1955.

Morrison owns Amused Gallery in the North Topeka Art District (NOTO) and has replaced 20-30% of the sculpture which has, over the years, suffered various forms of vandalism and damage like being set on fire, spray painted, and becoming the home of wasp’s nests and termites. Morrison has set about replacing missing body parts on the sculpture and covering it with a concrete mixture which she plans on using mural paint on to restore it close to its original color. According to Morrison, the project will be finished next week.

Cushinberry Park can be found on SE 15th St. near Downtown Topeka. The park is named after Grant Cushinberry, a WWII combat medic and well-known philanthropist who established God’s Little 1/2-acre, a garden and donations clearinghouse to serve the poor. For three decades, Cushinberry ran Topeka’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner. He was also took underprivileged children to fairs, ball games and circuses. He was known for his ability to reach across racial lines.