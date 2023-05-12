TOPEKA (KSNT) – A historic theatre in the Capital City is about to see some major renovations.

The Jayhawk Theatre was awarded $5 million from COVID relief alongside many other state landmarks, wineries and theaters to increase tourism in Kansas.

The grant is targeted to boost tourism throughout Kansas after the pandemic. On Friday, Jayhawk Theatre board members and government officials gathered to celebrate this award and discuss next steps in the theatre’s restoration.

The theatre board president says they’ll start with the restoration basics.

“You know, it’s a 97-year-old theatre, so it has no modern amenities, it doesn’t have water, it doesn’t have sewer lines,” Jeff Carson, Jayhawk Theatre Board President said. “We need to spend money getting our occupancy increased, so we can bring in more acts and show more people what we’re all about.”

Carson says restorations at the Jayhawk Theatre will begin soon, and hopefully be done in 2026 for its 100-year anniversary.