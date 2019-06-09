History in action: Heartland Military Day celebrates military history and veterans

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - It was like stepping back in time Saturday at Heartland Military Day.

Vintage military equipment and World War II re-enactments gave those in attendance a hands-on history lesson.

The event wasn't just about recognizing and learning about military history, it was about the sacrifices made for our freedom.



For Jim Freel, he doesn't need a re-enactment to remember what the war was like because he lived it.



"There's a lot of memories, a lot of good friends, lost a lot of good friends," said Freel.



He fought in the battle of Iwo Jima, one of the most storied battles of World War II.



"In my unit, 200 men in my company, only four went through the 36-day battle without either being killed or wounded," said Freel. "Four out of 200, so that's not very good odds."



Justin Gordon with the Museum of the Kansas National Guard said the event is a way to bring our military's past and present together.



"It's really a good opportunity to remind the younger generation of some of the sacrifices that these soldiers have given for the freedom of this country," said Gordon.



That's why Michele Moore and her family attend the event every year.



"To even read about it or to hear people talk about it is much different than witnessing it," said Moore. "When we watched the battles, I always think, 'Oh my gosh, all those soldiers that died', but then like my husband said, 'If they didn't they probably wouldn't be standing here either.'"



Freel said while there's certainly a lot of things he'd like to forget about the battles, he's proud of his time in the service.



"I love this country," said Freel. "I'd fight them all over again if I had the chance and was physically able to do so."

The event didn't just recognize World War II veterans, service members from all eras were represented at the event as well.