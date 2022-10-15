SEDGWICK COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman is dead after a hit and run accident involving two motorcycles and a truck in Sedgwick county.

A unknown white Chevy pickup truck was driving east on K96 just west of 279th street around 12 p.m. Saturday, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs. Two Harley Davidson motorcycles was driving east in the lane next to the truck.

The truck drifted into lane two and caused one of the motorcycle drivers to make an avoidance maneuver to avoid a collision. The driver, Ann Marie Tournear, 43, of Great Bend, lost control and rolled. She was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Tournear’s bike wrecked and hit the other motorcycle driven by Gregory Tournear, 47, of Great Bend. Gregory sustained no apparent injuries. Both parties were wearing helmets.

The driver of the truck has not been identified and only the make of the truck was released.