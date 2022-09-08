TOPEKA (KSNT) – A hit-and-run crash on Thursday morning led to four arrests after the Topeka Police Department took four into custody.

At approximately 8:15 a.m. officers responded to a hit and run at Southwestern Western Avenue and Southwestern Munson Avenue. People reported seeing four individuals running northbound from the crash toward Topeka High School.

Topeka Public Schools placed Topeka High School on lockdown because of the police situation, the school district announced Thursday morning.

Police believe the incident is an isolated event and is not related to the school, according to Lieutenant Manuel Munoz.

Police did confirm a gun was recovered by officers.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and they expect to update the media when more details are known.