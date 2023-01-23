TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka woman is recovering after she was hit by a car on Gage Blvd.

On Jan. 18 at 8:45 p.m. Ashley Luzier was biking along Gage Blvd. when a car struck her from behind.

The suspect quickly fled in their vehicle and was not on the scene when police arrived. Luzier was transported to the hospital where she was treated. She said she is thankful she avoided major injuries.

“I just remember coming down Gage and I was going to the gas station to get some ice cream and just all of a sudden I was on the ground,” Luzier said. “I’m still a little sore, but thankfully I didn’t break anything or have major injuries, but I’m just healing and taking it easy.”

On Friday, the Topeka Police Department arrested 69-year-old Kathryn Kimbrough in connection to the incident.