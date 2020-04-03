Hobby Lobby temporarily closing stores across the country

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The governor is upset that a nationwide craft store decided to stay open in parts of Kansas.

Late Friday afternoon, Hobby Lobby announced it will close all of their stores on Saturday, April 4 at 8 p.m.

The Topeka location had already closed as of Friday morning, but when KSNT News went to the Manhattan location on Friday afternoon, it was still open.

The governor said she was disappointed by hobby lobby’s initial decision to stay open.

She said if you are doing an essential task like getting food or medicine, to limit the amount of time it takes.

“When we say only leave your home for essentials…food, could be some things you might pick up at the hardware store, go into the stores, get it, and go home,” the governor said.

Linda Tenner, a Hobby Lobby shopper said she sees both sides but believes that craft stores like hobby lobby have supplies that some people may need.

“Whether it’s supplies to help make masks or supplies to keep your kids or yourself occupied while you’re staying at home,” Teener said. “And you may run out of something and what’re you going to do then?”

Hobby Lobby did not get back to KSNT News when reached for comment.