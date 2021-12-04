Holiday craft show helping local vendors, businesses

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The holiday spirit is taking over Topeka, as more Christmas themed events pop up over the following weeks independent businesses are seeing a boost in business.

With fewer COVID-19 restrictions, the holiday craft shows are back and helping local businesses.

“It’s really important because we’re supporting multiple local small businesses and it gets us together,” Carmen Thomsen said with the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Department. “We haven’t been able to get together for a while, and this definitely feels great to get together,”

For small business owners who typically work from home and only sell online, craft shows help show off their product to more people.

“Last year I didn’t get to do that because of covid,” Cindy Dillman said. “This year It’s been more fun getting to go out and meet people. Driving to different places seeing all kinds of different people.”

Heading into the holiday season, these vendors aren’t just looking to provide gifts for you to give, they’re also looking to break even before the end of the year.

“This craft show brings in lots of people,” Thomsen said. “The more you talk about it the more people come that come through the more that we’re going to get here to help with their economic situation.”

In addition to craft shows, the Shawnee County Parks and Rec. Department has multiple upcoming events before Christmas, including Old Prairie Town Christmas and a candy cane hunt with Santa himself.