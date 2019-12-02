Holiday deals continue with Cyber Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — With less than a month until Christmas, people are trying to get as much gift shopping done as they can.

The last of biggest holiday deals are up for grabs on Cyber Monday. That means millions of people will be surfing the web looking for the best sales.

It’s considered the official kick off of the holiday online shopping season.

According to the National Retail Federation, almost 70 million people are expected to take advantage of those online bargains.

From toys to electronics, you can find almost everything on some type of Cyber Monday discount.

One shopper said she prefers Cyber Monday over Black Friday because of the convenience.

“Not waiting in line because I got here at like 5:45 and I waited all the way on the other side of the parking lot,” said Maureen Smith. “On Cyber Monday, you just do it from home, at home not doing much.”

While most people are looking for deals on more traditional things like clothes and home goods, you can also catch a good deal on things like event tickets, hotels and airlines.

Experts with Adobe Analytics are predicting this Cyber Monday to be a record breaking one, as sales are expected to reach $9.4 billion.