TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people claimed million-dollar prizes on Wednesday for the Holiday Millionaire Raffle and the Mega Millions drawing in Kansas.

Cory Thone, a spokesman for the Kansas Lottery, told 27 News that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a prize for $1 million through the Mega Millions drawing were both claimed in Topeka on Jan. 18. The winners have chosen to remain anonymous.

Thone said the winning raffle ticket was announced on Jan. 4 and sold at a QuikTrip at 1051 W. Dennis Ave. in Olathe, while the Mega Millions ticket was sold at a QuikTrip at 7681 W. 151st St. in Overland Park on Jan. 13.

To see the list of unclaimed prizes for the Kansas Lottery, click here.