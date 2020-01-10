Holiday Millionaire raffle winner announced

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The $1 million winning Holiday Millionaire Raffle ticket has been claimed by an anonymous Shawnee County resident.

The lucky winner had ticket number 024666. It was the only Holiday Millionaire Raffle ticket the player purchased this year.

“I was on the phone with my daughter-in-law, and she mentioned that she was going to buy a raffle ticket, so I asked her to get me one,” said the winner. “It was the only one that I bought this year. I can’t believe it was the big winner!”

When the Kansas Lottery had their live announcement of the winning number, the winner quickly wrote the number down and then went to find the raffle ticket that had been tucked away for safe keeping.

“I looked at the ticket and at the number I wrote down, and I just assumed I had written it down wrong,” the winner said with a laugh. “So I gave it to my son so he could check it, and he confirmed it was the big winner.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Hy-Vee Gas Station at 6011 Southwest 29th street in Topeka.

(Above information supplied by Kansas Lottery)