Holiday parade back for 2021,’Cheer Up, Dude! It’s a Grinch Christmas!’

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Grinch will return in 2021.

The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce announced both the date and theme for the 43rd Annual Emporia Community Christmas Parade.

The parade date will be Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, and the theme is “Cheer Up, Dude! It’s a Grinch Christmas!”

“We are excited to return to a much-loved Emporia tradition, and we are sure that a Grinch Christmas Parade will bring the Christmas spirit alive again in downtown Emporia,” Jeanine McKenna, President and CEO of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce said.

The chamber cancelled the parade in 2020 after concerns of Covid-19 spread.

