Holiday porch tour to help families in need

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With the holidays right around the corner, a Topeka native is putting her decorating skills to the test.

Chris Page is a realtor that has a passion for decorating for the holidays. Typically, Page decorated corporate offices across the Topeka area but due to the pandemic and everyone working from home, she had to change things up this year.

Instead of decorating corporate offices, Page, came up with the Topeka Porch Tour. A tour that takes you around the Topeka area showcasing porches filled with props and lights, a sight for the entire family to see — no matter what time of day.

The idea was that Page would be able to do what she loves even though the pandemic tried to stop her.

There will be maps sold showing the most convenient route for the two hour tour, however, the profit won’t be going to Page.

“100% of the ticket sales will go back to families in the community that have been struck hard by coronavirus, that have maybe lost a job, lost a loved one or are just struggling,” Page said.

Maps will be $15 and will go on sale after Thanksgiving. More than 20 houses have decided to participate and three families have been nominated.

To learn more about the event, nominate a family, or donate to the cause, click here.