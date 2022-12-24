TOPEKA (KSNT) – The week leading up to Christmas had some people on a last-minute shopping spree.

After the winter storm on Thursday, many people had to change their shopping plans, leaving them to get it done Friday and Saturday.

“All week has been busy, but then that storm on Wednesday, that kind of threw everything off, Rue 21 Manager Allison Hipsher said. “So, with the storm Thursday, you know, yesterday people were on a mission to go shopping.”

While clothes and toys are among the most popular Christmas gifts, one store had a popular purchase throughout the week.

“As far as we are concerned, it’s usually the small animals,” Pet Consultant Ron Fisher said. “Hamsters, guinea pigs, bunnies. The bigger purchases like puppies, that was usually yesterday and the day before, or the day before that. Hopefully, we’ll find a home or two for one of these little ones today.”

While working around the holiday can be stressful for some, many store workers say they enjoy the festive work culture this time of year.

“We try to keep it fun,” Hipsher said. “We’re doing theme days and just having fun with it and keeping the customers excited.”

The West Ridge Mall will be closed on Christmas Day but will reopen on Monday, Dec. 26.