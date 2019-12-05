Holiday-themed events top list of things to do this weekend

If you’re not already in the holiday spirit, many event organizers are hoping to get you there with holiday-themed events for the first weekend of December.
Friday, Dec. 6
- Ronald McDonald House Bake Sale
- The Ronald McDonald House is having its annual Cookie Walk & Holiday Bake Sale from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 825 SW Buchanan St. in Topeka.
- SLI Festival of Trees
- A silent auction, live auction, performances and more are part of this year’s Festival of Trees to benefit SLI.
- This will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ag Hall of the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka.
- Nativities & Noels
- The 8th annual Nativities & Noels will feature over 900 nativities from around the world and live musical performances.
- This runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2401 SW Kingsrow Rd. in Topeka.
- FEMA Public Meeting
- FEMA is holding a public meeting to discuss a nuclear power plant exercise at the Wolf Creek Generating Station located near Burlington.
- The meeting will start at 11 a.m. at the Coffey County Library at 410 Juanita St. in Burlington.
- KU Track & Field’s Bob Timmons Challenge
- The Jayhawks kick off their indoor season at 1 p.m. with the Bob Timmons Challenge in Anshutz Pavilion in Lawrence.
- Polar Express Train Ride
- Midland Railway Historical Association is helping The Polar Express come to life with a one-hour round-trip journey from Baldwin City to the North Pole.
- The rides start at 4 p.m.
- Tickets start at $35 for kids and $75 for adults.
- More information can be found HERE.
- Fort Leavenworth Tree Ceremony
- The Fort Leavenworth Tree Lighting Ceremony starts at 4 p.m. in Zais Park.
- The lights turn on at 5:45 p.m.
- There will be carriage rides, music, Santa and more.
- Manhattan Mayor’s Spirit of the Holidays Parade
- The Mayor’s Spirit of the Holidays Lighted Parade begins at 5:30 p.m. in Manhattan.
- The parade will travel west on Poyntz Avenue through downtown and will end in City Park.
- Topeka Pilots
- The Pilots return home to face the Springfield Jr. Blues at 7:05 p.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
- NOTO First Friday
- The NOTO Arts District in Topeka will have several things for you to do for its First Friday art walk. More information can be found HERE.
- Mulvane Art Museum First Friday
- Enjoy extended hours at the Mulvane Art Museum from 5-7 p.m. at 1700 SW College Ave. in Topeka.
- TARC’s Winter Wonderland
- Drive through a 2-mile drive-through holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
- You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. up until Dec. 31.
- This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.
- Christmas Handbell Concert
- The Laudate Ringers of Countryside United Methodist Church will present a Christmas handbell concert at 7:30 p.m. at 3221 SW Burlingame Rd. in Topeka.
Saturday, Dec. 7
- Emporia Red Stocking Breakfast
- Kansas Children’s Service League is holding its annual Red Stocking Breakfast to support child abuse prevention efforts and education programs.
- The breakfast will be from 7:30-10:30 a.m. at Pizza Ranch, 3000 W. 18th Ave. in Emporia.
- Tickets are $15 at the door. Kids 10 and under eat free.
- TDC Breakfast With Santa
- TDC Learning Center is holding its 3rd Annual Breakfast with Santa event from 8-11 a.m. at the VFW on 3110 SW Huntoon St. in Topeka.
- Kids can get their pictures taken with Santa, eat breakfast, make reindeer food and more.
- Tickets at the door are $8 for adults, $5 for children. Kids 3 and under eat free.
- Leavenworth Breakfast With Santa
- Join Santa Claus for pancakes and pictures at the Riverfront Community Center in Leavenworth.
- This will be from 8-11 a.m. at 123 S. Esplanade St.
- Tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for kids.
- Manhattan County Christmas & Christkindlmarkt
- The free 5th annual event features holiday vendors, German food, Santa Claus and more.
- This runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lazy T Ranch at 2103 Zeandale Rd. in Manhattan.
- WinterFest Topeka
- Get started on your holiday shopping in downtown Topeka along with carriage rides, performances and more.
- This will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Topeka.
- Santa Claws at the Topeka Zoo
- Kids can get their picture taken with Santa and a live animal at the Topeka Zoo.
- This will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Big Gage Shelter House next to the zoo’s parking lot.
- The cost is $5 per person who sits with Santa.
- KCDC Physics of Football
- Join Washburn football players at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center to learn the physics behind the game.
- This will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at 4400 SW 10th Ave. in Topeka.
- Regular admission applies.
- Wing Fling
- The 5th Annual Wing Fling allows you to eat as mind wings as you desire, enjoy live music, watch sports on the big screen and more.
- This will be from 2-5 p.m. in Exhibition Hall at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
- You can get more information and buy your tickets HERE.
- K-State Men’s Basketball
- K-State hosts Marquette at 8 p.m. in Bramlage Coliseum for the Big East/Big 12 Battle.
- Emporia State Basketball
- Women’s game
- The Emporia State women’s basketball team hosts Fort Hays State at 1:30 p.m. in White Auditorium.
- Men’s game
- The men’s game against Fort Hays State will immediately follow at approximately 3:30 p.m.
- Women’s game
- Holton Christmas Parade
- The 20th Annual Christmas Parade of Lights gets started at 5:30 in Holton Town Square.
- KU Men’s Basketball
- KU will host Colorado at 6 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse.
- A Big Band Christmas
- Enjoy a night of swing dancing presented by Topeka Swing Dance and the Jayhawk Theatre.
- Beginner dance lessons start at 7 p.m. and the live swing music starts from 7:30-10:30 p.m.
- Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door.
- Topeka Pilots
- The Pilots continue its homestand to face the Springfield Jr. Blues at 7:05 p.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
Sunday, Dec. 8
- Leavenworth Vintage Homes Tour
- Tour the Carroll Mansion Museum and six vintage homes in Leavenworth.
- The tours run from 1-6 p.m. starting at the Leavenworth County Historical Society.
- Tickets and more information can be found HERE.
- KU Women’s Basketball
- The KU women’s basketball team hosts Florida at 2 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse.
- Wamego Season of Lights
- The annual Season of Lights will be held from 4-7 p.m. in downtown Wamego and Wamego City Park.
