Holiday-themed events top list of things to do this weekend

If you’re not already in the holiday spirit, many event organizers are hoping to get you there with holiday-themed events for the first weekend of December.

Friday, Dec. 6

  • Ronald McDonald House Bake Sale
    • The Ronald McDonald House is having its annual Cookie Walk & Holiday Bake Sale from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 825 SW Buchanan St. in Topeka.
  • SLI Festival of Trees
    • A silent auction, live auction, performances and more are part of this year’s Festival of Trees to benefit SLI.
    • This will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ag Hall of the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka.
  • Nativities & Noels
    • The 8th annual Nativities & Noels will feature over 900 nativities from around the world and live musical performances.
    • This runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2401 SW Kingsrow Rd. in Topeka.
  • FEMA Public Meeting
    • FEMA is holding a public meeting to discuss a nuclear power plant exercise at the Wolf Creek Generating Station located near Burlington.
    • The meeting will start at 11 a.m. at the Coffey County Library at 410 Juanita St. in Burlington.
  • KU Track & Field’s Bob Timmons Challenge
    • The Jayhawks kick off their indoor season at 1 p.m. with the Bob Timmons Challenge in Anshutz Pavilion in Lawrence.
  • Polar Express Train Ride
    • Midland Railway Historical Association is helping The Polar Express come to life with a one-hour round-trip journey from Baldwin City to the North Pole.
    • The rides start at 4 p.m.
    • Tickets start at $35 for kids and $75 for adults.
    • More information can be found HERE.
  • Fort Leavenworth Tree Ceremony
    • The Fort Leavenworth Tree Lighting Ceremony starts at 4 p.m. in Zais Park.
    • The lights turn on at 5:45 p.m.
    • There will be carriage rides, music, Santa and more.
  • Manhattan Mayor’s Spirit of the Holidays Parade
    • The Mayor’s Spirit of the Holidays Lighted Parade begins at 5:30 p.m. in Manhattan.
    • The parade will travel west on Poyntz Avenue through downtown and will end in City Park.
  • Topeka Pilots
    • The Pilots return home to face the Springfield Jr. Blues at 7:05 p.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
  • NOTO First Friday
    • The NOTO Arts District in Topeka will have several things for you to do for its First Friday art walk. More information can be found HERE.
  • Mulvane Art Museum First Friday
    • Enjoy extended hours at the Mulvane Art Museum from 5-7 p.m. at 1700 SW College Ave. in Topeka.
  • TARC’s Winter Wonderland
    • Drive through a 2-mile drive-through holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
    • You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. up until Dec. 31.
    • This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.
  • Christmas Handbell Concert
    • The Laudate Ringers of Countryside United Methodist Church will present a Christmas handbell concert at 7:30 p.m. at 3221 SW Burlingame Rd. in Topeka.

Saturday, Dec. 7

  • Emporia Red Stocking Breakfast
    • Kansas Children’s Service League is holding its annual Red Stocking Breakfast to support child abuse prevention efforts and education programs.
    • The breakfast will be from 7:30-10:30 a.m. at Pizza Ranch, 3000 W. 18th Ave. in Emporia.
    • Tickets are $15 at the door. Kids 10 and under eat free.
  • TDC Breakfast With Santa
    • TDC Learning Center is holding its 3rd Annual Breakfast with Santa event from 8-11 a.m. at the VFW on 3110 SW Huntoon St. in Topeka.
    • Kids can get their pictures taken with Santa, eat breakfast, make reindeer food and more.
    • Tickets at the door are $8 for adults, $5 for children. Kids 3 and under eat free.
  • Leavenworth Breakfast With Santa
    • Join Santa Claus for pancakes and pictures at the Riverfront Community Center in Leavenworth.
    • This will be from 8-11 a.m. at 123 S. Esplanade St.
    • Tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for kids.
  • SLI Festival of Trees
    • A silent auction, live auction, performances and more are part of this year’s Festival of Trees to benefit SLI.
    • This will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ag Hall of the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka.
  • Manhattan County Christmas & Christkindlmarkt
    • The free 5th annual event features holiday vendors, German food, Santa Claus and more.
    • This runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lazy T Ranch at 2103 Zeandale Rd. in Manhattan.
  • WinterFest Topeka
    • Get started on your holiday shopping in downtown Topeka along with carriage rides, performances and more.
    • This will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Topeka.
  • Santa Claws at the Topeka Zoo
    • Kids can get their picture taken with Santa and a live animal at the Topeka Zoo.
    • This will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Big Gage Shelter House next to the zoo’s parking lot.
    • The cost is $5 per person who sits with Santa.
  • Nativities & Noels
    • The 8th annual Nativities & Noels will feature over 900 nativities from around the world and live musical performances.
    • This runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2401 SW Kingsrow Rd. in Topeka.
  • KCDC Physics of Football
    • Join Washburn football players at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center to learn the physics behind the game.
    • This will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at 4400 SW 10th Ave. in Topeka.
    • Regular admission applies.
  • Wing Fling
    • The 5th Annual Wing Fling allows you to eat as mind wings as you desire, enjoy live music, watch sports on the big screen and more.
    • This will be from 2-5 p.m. in Exhibition Hall at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
    • You can get more information and buy your tickets HERE.
  • Polar Express Train Ride
    • Midland Railway Historical Association is helping The Polar Express come to life with a one-hour round-trip journey from Baldwin City to the North Pole.
    • The rides start at 4 p.m.
    • Tickets start at $35 for kids and $75 for adults.
    • More information can be found HERE.
  • K-State Men’s Basketball
    • K-State hosts Marquette at 8 p.m. in Bramlage Coliseum for the Big East/Big 12 Battle.
  • Emporia State Basketball
    • Women’s game
      • The Emporia State women’s basketball team hosts Fort Hays State at 1:30 p.m. in White Auditorium.
    • Men’s game
      • The men’s game against Fort Hays State will immediately follow at approximately 3:30 p.m.
  • Holton Christmas Parade
    • The 20th Annual Christmas Parade of Lights gets started at 5:30 in Holton Town Square.
  • KU Men’s Basketball
    • KU will host Colorado at 6 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse.
  • TARC’s Winter Wonderland
    • Drive through a 2-mile drive-through holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
    • You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. up until Dec. 31.
    • This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.
  • A Big Band Christmas
    • Enjoy a night of swing dancing presented by Topeka Swing Dance and the Jayhawk Theatre.
    • Beginner dance lessons start at 7 p.m. and the live swing music starts from 7:30-10:30 p.m.
    • Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door.
  • Topeka Pilots
    • The Pilots continue its homestand to face the Springfield Jr. Blues at 7:05 p.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Sunday, Dec. 8

  • Nativities & Noels
    • The 8th annual Nativities & Noels will feature over 900 nativities from around the world and live musical performances.
    • This runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2401 SW Kingsrow Rd. in Topeka.
  • Leavenworth Vintage Homes Tour
    • Tour the Carroll Mansion Museum and six vintage homes in Leavenworth.
    • The tours run from 1-6 p.m. starting at the Leavenworth County Historical Society.
    • Tickets and more information can be found HERE.
  • KU Women’s Basketball
    • The KU women’s basketball team hosts Florida at 2 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse.
  • Polar Express Train Ride
    • Midland Railway Historical Association is helping The Polar Express come to life with a one-hour round-trip journey from Baldwin City to the North Pole.
    • The rides start at 4 p.m.
    • Tickets start at $35 for kids and $75 for adults.
    • More information can be found HERE.
  • Wamego Season of Lights
    • The annual Season of Lights will be held from 4-7 p.m. in downtown Wamego and Wamego City Park.
  • TARC’s Winter Wonderland
    • Drive through a 2-mile drive-through holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
    • You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. up until Dec. 31.
    • This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.

