Holocaust comparison to mask mandate based on ‘freedom of speech,’ Kansas school board candidate says

Christina Flaming, who made comments comparing a mask mandate to the Nazi persecution of Jews at a Shawnee Heights Board of Education meeting. In this still from an Oct. 4 meeting, she returned to talk with the board about critical race theory education. (Courtesy Photo/Shawnee Heights USD 450)

TOPEKA (KSNT) — A Shawnee Heights school board candidate says she was exercising her right to freedom of speech when she drew ties between the Holocaust and mask mandates in a recorded Shawnee Heights Board of Education meeting.

In the Sept. 7 live-streamed meeting, Christina Flaming made comments comparing COVID-19 mask mandates to the Nazi persecution of Jews. The comments garnered reactions on social media when the Kansas Reflector published a story about them on Oct. 8.

Watch the meeting where Flaming made the comments below:

In the video, Flaming talks about knowing a junior high social studies teacher in the Shawnee Heights district.

“She’s an excellent teacher, pays close attention to her students and one of her favorite history subjects is the Holocaust,” Flaming said. “I strongly suggest that you guys maybe consider what kind of psychological warfare is being played on everyone right now and how it compares to the Holocaust.”

Flaming then clarifies in the video that she is referring to mask mandates specifically.

“We are all here in masks, where’s our yellow stars? I think as an educational place we need to be considering that,” Flaming said.

Flaming later shared a statement with KSNT News about her comments in the Sept. 7 meeting.