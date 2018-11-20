Holocaust survivor spreads tolerance in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A group of local students went back in history to learn a lesson in tolerance.

Irving Roth was a prisoner in concentration camps during the Holocaust. Now he travels the country to talk about his experiences.

He shared his story with people at Washburn Rural High School on Monday.

Roth says anti-semitism is still a very relevant issue and said that's why he does what he does.

"I lived through it once and I want to make sure that my grandchildren never have to live through it and that humanity understands that," Roth said.

Roth is also the author of the book 'Bondi's Brother'. It tells the story of his time in Nazi Germany.