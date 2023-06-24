HOLTON (KSNT) – According to the Jackson County Sherriff’s Office, a call came in around 5:30 p.m. Saturday saying one person was shot and two others were being held captive in the 100 Block of Ohio Street in Holton.

Holton Police, Kansas Highway Patrol, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Special Response Team all arrived on the scene. After shutting down traffic in area streets it was later determined that everyone was safe.

The call was later believed to be a swatting call. This is another of many fake calls that law enforcement in Kansas have experienced in recent months.

The Jackson County Sherriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the call.