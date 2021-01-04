Holton boy shocks doctors after brain injury from pellet gun

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – Kyran Folsom, a 13-year-old boy, enjoys football, music, and hanging out with friends on Friday nights, just like many other teenagers. His mother, Destinie Folsom, said he is caring, wild, and full of life. But one Friday night tragically separates itself from the others.

On December 18, Folsom got a call that her son needed to be life-flighted from Holton to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. He has been fighting for his life in the hospital up until January 3.

“I didn’t even know it had been brought over to the house,” Folsom said.

Kyran’s friend had brought a pellet gun into their home. Playing alone and thinking it was unloaded, they fired the gun and sent a pellet into Kyran’s brain.

Doctors then had to remove part of his brain and skull, which put him in a medically induced coma for ten days. When Kyran woke up, he had no idea what had happened.

“I asked is if he knew who I was,” Folsom said. “And he said he did. I was scared he wasn’t going to remember me, terrified, but when he did it was just a huge weight lifted off my chest I could breathe just a little bit easier.”

While he does remember his mother, he can’t express everything through words just yet. But his emotions speak volumes.

“Being a mom I can kind of just tell he does cry sometimes and that really does hurt me because he can’t tell me why,” said Folsom.

Despite his cries, doctors are shocked by how fast Kyran is recovering. The goal for doctors right now is for him to have a normal life. Kyran cannot walk or talk yet, but his mom hopes rehabilitation will help him.

“He said he was going to grow up and be a Kansas City Chiefs player,” Folsom said.

Unfortunately, he won’t be able to play football or any contact sport, but his family is grateful he is still alive. The next step will be rehabilitation, which will cost their family thousands of dollars.

If you would like to offer help to Kyran and his family during this tough time, click here.