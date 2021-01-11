Holton boy starts speaking again after brain injury

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – Kyran Folsom, a 13-year-old boy who was fighting for his life following a brain injury sustained in a pellet gun accident, has started speaking again, for the first time in weeks.

Kyran’s mother, Desity Folsom said he is now suffering from a bacterial infection from an epidural but they’re hoping he recovers soon

“You can start to hear the crackle in his voice,” she said.

After he was life-flighted from Holton to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City in December, Kyran underwent multiple surgeries to remove part of his brain and skull and was put in a medically-induced coma for ten days.

The next step is rehabilitation, which will cost their family thousands of dollars.

If you would like to offer help to Kyran and his family during this tough time, click here for GoFundMe or here for Facebook.