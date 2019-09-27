Holton Community Hospital breaks ground on $14M expansion

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT)- Dozens gathered at the Holton Community Hospital for their groundbreaking ceremony on Friday.

The hospital’s CEO, Carrie Saia, said they’ve seen more people coming from out of town, so the expansion will allow them to help more people.

The hospital started raising money last November and raised $2 million. The interest will be used to pay off a $14 million loan.

“We’ve seen higher growth in the last two months even patients driving up from Topeka because they are unable to get primary care in the Topeka area,” said Saia.

The new building will have a new emergency department, new office spaces, and outpatient areas.

Just 30 miles up the road, the Horton Community Hospital had to close their doors earlier this year before reopening. Holton’s mayor says this is a sigh of relief to have a hospital be successful.

“You know we had one hospital close down and then they reopened and now we have another hospital that is for sale and we’re adding on? That tells me the management here has it together, and that’s easy to sleep with at night,” Bob Dieckmann, the mayor of Holton, said.

