Holton Community Hospital celebrates new Covid-19 memorial

HOLTON (KSNT) — Holton Community Hospital unveiled a new COVID-19 memorial outside the hospital with special rocks dedicated to people who have lost their lives from the pandemic.

Located in front of the hospital, a teardrop-shaped monument reads “in loving memory of those who lost their lives to COVID-19; given in memory of Rocky Bratcher Sr.”.

Becky Bratcher, a leading voice for the memorial, said the idea came to her after she lost her husband.

“Those are not just numbers, those are people,” Bratcher said.

She worked closely with Holton Community Hospital to bring the monument to fruition.

“It’s a very special moment for our organization and we’re very touched to be one of the first ones to have a memorial dedicated to the pandemic,” Carrie Saia, CEO of Holton community hospital, said.

Bratcher didn’t want to make the memorial just about her husband, but rather about the community as a whole. More than 20 painted stones were placed at the base of the monument by friends and families of those who were lost in the pandemic.

Bratcher wants to continue to raise awareness by painting more stones for fallen community members. She will paint more stones for anyone from the Jackson county area with fallen loved ones.

To get a custom stone made for the memorial, contact Becky Bratcher at 785-305-0008 or contact Holton Community Hospital for more information.